Coroner releases name of Round Lake-area man shot dead by Lake County sheriff's deputy

Authorities released the name of the Round Lake-area man shot and killed by a Lake County sheriff's deputy Wednesday afternoon after they say the man lunged at the deputy with a meat cleaver.

Yong Lin, 46, of the 34200 block of Barberry Court in unincorporated Round Lake, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Lake County Coroner's Office Thursday.

Lin's wife discovered he was bleeding and unconscious sometime before 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

Covelli said Lin's wife, who isn't a native English speaker, asked a friend to call 911. Covelli said it appears the cuts on Lin's body were self-inflicted.

The 911 call came in at 4:05 p.m. and a sheriff's deputy soon arrived at the home. The deputy checked the man's pulse, found one, and began to try to provide first aid, officials said Wednesday.

The man then woke up, grabbed the cleaver next to him and lunged at the officer, authorities said.

The deputy and Lin's wife fled but Lin came after them with the cleaver prompting the deputy to shoot him, officials said.

The deputy and paramedics performed lifesaving measures, but Lin was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, officials said.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is investigating the shooting.