World War II vet to be joined by family members from Mundelein for honors in Belgium, Netherlands

Army veteran Frank Fabianski, 101, seated, is heading to Belgium and the Netherlands as an honored guest in a celebration of his 104th Infantry Division. He'll be joined by granddaughter, Julie Donner. Pictured, left to right, are great-grandsons Joseph, Edward, son-in-law Phil Donner, Frank, Julie and great-granddaughter, Teresa Donner. Courtesy of Paulette Stith

Frank Fabianski was a cryptographer in the 104th Signal Company, shown here in training in Oregon before going overseas. Courtesy of Paulette Stith

Paulette Stith with her father, 101-year-old Army veteran Frank Fabianski. They're headed to Belgium and the Netherlands as honored guests in a celebration of his 104th Infantry Division. Courtesy of Paulette Stith

Frank Fabianski, right, with his brother, Ed, in Leipzig, Germany. Courtesy of Paulette Stith

World War II veteran Frank Fabianski, 101, will be retracing his steps in Europe starting Wednesday. Courtesy of Paulette Stith

World War II veteran Frank Fabianski near Berlin. The Timberwolf logo of the 104th Infantry Division is next to the sign. Courtesy of Paulette Stith

A planned breakfast with the U.S. ambassador to Belgium and multiple ceremonies, honors and events with local VIPs are on the itinerary for an old soldier and his family from Mundelein.

Over the next two weeks, Frank Fabianski, a 101-year old Army veteran, will be revisiting areas in Belgium and the Netherlands he last saw nearly 80 years ago under quite different circumstances during World War II.

Until recently, Fabianski didn't know the opportunity to return existed or to what extent his 104th Infantry "Timberwolf" Division was revered. He didn't hesitate.

"I'm excited about it," he said. "It will be a good thing for me and the people who want me there."

With him are daughter, Paulette Stith, who taught theology for 36 years at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein before retiring and still substitute teaches; her husband, Ed; and, granddaughter, Julie Donner, an alum and world history teacher at Carmel for the past 16 years.

Mom and daughter consider the trip to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to expand their knowledge, better understand what Fabianski experienced and witness in-person the continuing gratitude of countries the 104th Infantry helped liberate from German occupation.

Donner said World War II is a key focus in her work, particularly understanding the contributing factors and how it has shaped world events to this day.

"Through the accounts shared by my grandfather and others, I want to better understand the individual stories and experiences of people through the journey taken to liberation and peace," Donner said. "The stories and lessons learned need to be remembered and retold so that we can stand against injustices today."

The family is leaving Wednesday afternoon for Brussels to participate in Operation Pheasant, a "living history" event organized by the 2nd Armored in Europe. The group provides commemorative events following the routes of U.S. World War II divisions.

In August, Fabianski saw a short item in the National Timberwolf Pups Association newsletter. The group comprises sons, daughters, families and friends of 104th Infantry Division Army veterans.

"They will be honored. They will be incredibly honored," said Jack Vallely, a NTPA board member. "It's an incredibly rich history."

Stith said her dad saw the notice in the NTPA newsletter in August and immediately asked her to find out more.

"When my dad left, it was devastation," she said. "Maybe there are just some things he wants to put to rest in his mind and to visit some of his friends in the cemetery."

Fabianski and family will visit Antwerp before meeting other participants in Operation Pheasant on Saturday in Kaimthout/Nieuwmoer on the Dutch-Belgium border.

Along the way, they'll be honored guests at liberation ceremonies with local VIPs, a private battlefield tour, re-enactments, wreath-laying ceremonies and other commemorations in various towns.

In Etten-Leur, he'll be riding in the lead jeep with the mayor following infantry on foot and a color guard in front in a parade. The tour ends Oct. 30 at Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten.

"It will be a good thing," Fabianski said.

The Chicago native enlisted in 1942 and served until 1945. He was a cryptographer in the 104th Signal Company sending and receiving coded messages. The company did not fight with the infantry but were set up near the command post wherever they happened to be.

Vallely said the 104th Division, consisted of about 15,000 troops with about 200 in the signal company.

"They're small, but they were a very integral part of it," he said.