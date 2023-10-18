Stronger together: Naperville mayor condemns Plainfield stabbing and encourages community

Six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume was fatally stabbed on Saturday in his Plainfield Township home. Authorities said the boy and his mother were attacked because of their Muslim faith. Courtesy of CAIR-Chicago

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli opened Tuesday's council meeting by condemning the stabbing death of a 6-year-old Plainfield Township boy and reminding residents that the community is stronger together.

The child, Wadea Al-Fayoume, was laid to rest on Monday following a brutal stabbing. Authorities said the boy and his mother, Hanaan Shahin, were attacked on Saturday because of their Muslim faith. The mother remains in the hospital recovering from her injuries.

The family's landlord, Joseph M. Czuba, 71, is being held on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and hate crime. The U.S. Department of Justice also has opened a hate crime investigation into the events leading up to the stabbing.

"As we mourn Wadea and this senseless act of violence, we must continue to remember communities are stronger together," Wehrli said during Tuesday's council meeting.

Wehrli's statement came on the same night that more than 1,000 people gathered at a community vigil in Plainfield to remember the boy and his family.

He said the diverse background, culture and life experiences of Naperville's nearly 150,000 residents enriches the community.

"These are not differences to be exploited during times of tension, but attributes that facilitate fellowship and kindness and hope for a fuller and richer tomorrow," he said. "May we find the strength and courage to care for one another, to love and to persevere."