Main Street to close temporarily for St. Charles North High School parade Oct. 19

The St. Charles North High School homecoming parade will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, along Main Street (Route 64).

Main Street will be closed between Fifth Avenue (Route 25) east of the river to Seventh Street on the west side of the river for the parade.

Police will implement a detour route beginning at 12:45 p.m. through approximately 1:30 p.m.

Traffic traveling west will be directed either north on Route 25 to the Red Gate Bridge or south to Illinois Avenue, then west across the river to Seventh Street. As a reminder, Route 25 is already closed south of this location due to ongoing construction.

Traffic traveling east will be directed either north on Seventh Street to State Street, east to Route 31 and north to the Red Gate Bridge, or south at Seventh Street to Illinois Street, and then east across the river to Route 25.

Police and emergency management personnel will be positioned at key locations to assist with traffic direction. Motorists are advised to expect delays when traveling throughout the city. Police remind drivers to use care and to be watchful for pedestrians.