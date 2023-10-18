Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza, as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims

Families and supporters of Israelis held captive in Gaza call for their release during a demonstration in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday. The Israeli army says some 200 people were kidnapped and taken to Gaza in Hamas' cross-border attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Associated Press

Mourners gather around the coffins of Gil Taasa and his son Or, during their funeral in Kibbutz Nitzan, Israel, on Wednesday. Father and son were killed by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 in Netiv Haasara, close to the Gaza Strip's separation fence with Israel, as the militant Hamas rulers of the territory carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack that killed over 1,400 and captured many Israelis. Associated Press

Palestinians carry belongings as they leave al-Ahli hospital, which they were using as a shelter, in Gaza City Wednesday. Associated Press

A Palestinian man looks from his house damaged by Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday. Associated Press

Palestinians walk by the destroyed building of Al Nuseirat Bakery in a refugee camp on the Gaza Strip Wednesday. Associated Press

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip -- Israel said Wednesday that it will allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The first crack in a punishing 10-day siege on the territory came one day after a blast at a hospital killed hundreds and put immense strain on Gaza's struggling medical system.

The announcement to allow water, food and other supplies happened as fury over the blast at Gaza City's al-Ahli Hospital spread across the Middle East, and as U.S. President Joe Biden visited Israel in hopes of preventing a wider conflict in the region.

There were conflicting claims of who was behind the explosion on Tuesday night, but protests flared quickly as many Arab leaders