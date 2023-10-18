Hoffman Estates to host home energy savings seminar Oct. 21

The Hoffman Estates Utility Commission, in partnership with the Citizens Utility Board (CUB), will host a free Home Energy Savings seminar at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at village hall, 1900 Hassell Road.

Representatives from CUB will be on hand to show participants how to decode their gas and electric bills, spot errors, and take advantage of programs designed to save energy and money.