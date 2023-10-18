Guzman y Gomez opening Nov. 2 in Buffalo Grove's The Clove

Guzman y Gomez restaurant, the second major tenant of The Clove development in Buffalo Grove, will open its doors Nov. 2.

The Mexican restaurant's opening follows last month's opening of Chick-fil-A at The Clove, a $150 million mixed-use development on the site of the former Town Center shopping plaza at Lake-Cook and McHenry roads.

It will be the fourth Chicago-area restaurant for the Australian chain, which offers items including burritos, bowls, nachos, tacos, nacho fries and the Cali burrito -- a burrito with fries. Other specialties include flame-grilled free-range chicken and Angus steak, carnitas and shredded beef brisket, and housemade guacamole and pico de gallo.

Guzman y Gomez will celebrate the Nov. 2 opening at 120 McHenry Road with $5 burritos and bowls.

Founded by Steven Marks in 2006 as Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen in Australia, the chain has since opened 200 restaurants across Australia, Singapore, and Japan and the U.S. The chain opened its first Chicago-area location in Naperville in 2020, followed this year with restaurants in Schaumburg and Crystal Lake.

"We are so excited to open our fourth restaurant in the Chicagoland area, introduce the Buffalo Grove community to our incredible authentic Mexican flavors and show everyone our GYG energy and love," Marks said in a release.

The Buffalo Grove location will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for dine-in, drive-through, carryout and delivery service.

Buffalo Grove Village President Eric Smith said he is excited about the opening and impressed by the samples offered by the restaurant during its groundbreaking last year.