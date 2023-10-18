Elk Grove buying shuttered church, plans to replace it with 'desperately needed' housing

A recently-shuttered Elk Grove Village church will be purchased by the municipality, which plans to prep the large corner property for residential redevelopment.

Elk Grove Presbyterian Church, at 600 E. Elk Grove Blvd., closed in June amid dwindling attendance and revenues. Its series of interconnected brick buildings -- modern at the time of the church's founding six decades ago -- stands at the unofficial Tonne Road dividing line between Elk Grove's western residential side and sprawling east side industrial park.

The 2.5-acre church property -- set to be purchased by the village for $965,000 -- is bordered by single-family homes on three sides.

"Our vision of that property is to be residential housing, whether it's townhomes, rowhomes or single-family homes," said Mayor Craig Johnson. "That's one thing desperately needed in this village is new housing stock. We haven't had much."

One preliminary site layout is to have future residents enter off nearby Love Street into a cul-de-sac. But redevelopment plans haven't been finalized.

Johnson says it's something village officials will be working on in the near future.

First, the buyer and seller must sign on the dotted line. Elk Grove's board approved the purchase and sale agreement last week, with the church's trustees scheduled to vote by Oct. 24. Then the Assembly of the Presbytery of Chicago -- which oversees about 80 churches in the city and suburbs -- is set to approve the deal Nov. 14.

The closing will be held by Nov. 16.

The property has been tax-exempt per its ownership by a religious organization, but it will return to the tax rolls once the village sells to a developer. The upcoming property transfer also is exempt from all state, county and municipal transfer taxes.

According to the real estate contract, the church plans to remove its large stained glass cross from the sanctuary before the closing, and other items could be added to the list.