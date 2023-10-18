DuPage County sheriff investigating man's death near Bensenville

The DuPage County sheriff's office is investigating a man's death in an unincorporated area of Bensenville near Church Road and Third Avenue, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies began the investigation in the early morning hours of Monday. The sheriff's office released a statement two days later saying the investigation is an isolated case. It added there is no danger to the public.

The person who died was an adult man, according to a sheriff's spokesperson.

No further details were available.