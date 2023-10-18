Dog missing after fire destroys Hawthorn Woods house

A family's dog is missing after fire destroyed their Hawthorn Woods home Tuesday afternoon.

Lake Zurich Fire Protection District officials said firefighters were called to the home on the 0-100 block of Robin Crest Road just after 4 p.m. when smoke was spotted by police.

By the time firefighters arrived, flames had already climbed through the roof of the single-family, two-story home.

Fire officials said there were no fire hydrants nearby to combat the blaze, hindering their response.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The residents reported a family dog was missing in the aftermath.

Firefighters remained on scene overnight to check for hot spots and investigators were on scene early today to try and determine what sparked the fire.

Fire officials said the blaze appears to have started outside, in the rear of the property.

The house was deemed a total loss. It was valued at about $600,000, fire officials said.