'We stand with them': Buffalo Grove village president offers support for town's Jewish community

Buffalo Grove Village President Eric Smith issued an emotional statement Monday conveying his horror at the Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas in Israel and offered support to his town's large Jewish community.

"We need to vehemently disavow terrorism," Smith said during Monday's village board meeting. "What happened in Israel a week ago Saturday is pure unadulterated evil."

Smith called the village's Jewish community "an integral part of our village's diverse tapestry."

They are our friends, our neighbors, and our fellow community members, and we stand with them during these challenging times," he added.

He noted that a list of organizations providing humanitarian aid and resources to those affected by the ongoing crisis can be found on the village's website.

Following the Hamas attack, Smith was in contact with Police Chief Brian Budds, whose department reached out and provided safety measures to local synagogues, Jewish service agencies and businesses.

"We will not tolerate any form of antisemitism or discrimination in our community," Smith said. "We are committed to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all."