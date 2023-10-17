'We have to stand up to bigotry and hate': Plainfield vigil honors slain Muslim boy

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comVigil in Plainfield for 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume, who prosecutors say was stabbed to death by his landlord in Plainfield Saturday.

More than 1,000 people came together on Tuesday night to stand against hate and remember a 6-year-old Plainfield Township boy who authorities say was stabbed to death because of his Muslim faith.

The Plainfield community vigil came one day after the child, Wadea Al-Fayoume, was laid to rest. His mother, Hanaan Shahin, remains hospitalized but is expected to recover from the injuries she suffered in Saturday's brutal stabbing.

"We are all human beings, and we have to stand up to bigotry and hate," said Mohammed Faheem, president of American Muslims Assisting Neighbors, or AMAN, a Plainfield organization that helped plan the vigil.

With a sea of supporters around them, Wadea's father and uncle sat in front of the gathering, next to a large portrait of the boy, at the Prairie Activity Recreation Center in Plainfield. Notes for the family dotted one of the gym walls.

Faheem said the goal of the vigil was to bring people together to honor the memory of Wadea, a typical 6-year-old boy who loved soccer, basketball and Legos, and to begin conversations about the commonalities people share. Various faith leaders joined the vigil.

Many are still reeling from Saturday's stabbing. According to Will County prosecutors, the family's landlord, Joseph M. Czuba, 71, argued with Shahin about the Israel-Hamas war before attacking her and her son.

Czuba faces three counts of first-degree murder, one charge of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of hate crime.

On Monday, prosecutors said Shahin, who escaped to a bathroom when Czuba attacked her, was stabbed more than a dozen times. Her son was stabbed 26 times, authorities said.

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a hate crime investigation into the events leading to the attack.

Vigil organizers encouraged those in attendance to "promote kindness and empathy" and "listen with open minds and open hearts."

"Let's please come together as a community to show (Wadea) that his smile did not go in vain," one of the speakers told the crowd at the start of the vigil.

At a Plainfield village board meeting Monday, Muslim leaders were critical of what they described as one-sided political comments and media reports about the Israel-Hamas conflict, saying it fuels hate against Muslims. "Words matter," Faheem said.

According to prosecutors, Czuba listened to conservative talk programs and was "heavily interested" in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Prosecutors said Czuba told his wife three days before the stabbing that he wanted Shahin to move out and was worried she would have some Palestinian friends come to the house to harm the couple.