Palatine using TIF money to boost appearances of two downtown properties

JL's Pizza & Sports Bar in downtown Palatine will receive up to $50,000 in village assistance to help pay for exterior improvements. Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

Palatine is helping to improve the curb appeal of two downtown properties.

Village council members Monday agreed to use money from the downtown Tax Increment Financing District to fund grants for exterior improvements at American Legion Post 690, 122 W. Palatine Road, and JL's Pizza & Sports Bar, 19 N. Bothwell St.

JL's owner Dave Gagner said the goal is to improve the establishment's summer appeal by adding new windows that will open to the outdoors, providing a more open-air feel. The current windows, he said, are dated and not energy efficient.

"I think I'm kind of limited being on that corner," Gagner said. "So, I think this is kind of something that will satisfy everything and not really infringe on the sidewalks."

The business is eligible for up to $50,000 in grant funding.

"It looks like it's going to be a great feature for the establishment. I think it will be a nice addition to the downtown," District 1 council member Tim Millar.

"I appreciate you putting your effort into this. This is what all of us have been looking for with the establishments, and you have kind of taken the lead on doing something big," added District 3 council member Doug Myslinski.

The American Legion will receive up to $6,000 to update the main entrance off Palatine Road. The work will include front entryway replacement, pavers on the stoop and steps, railings, and an awning/canopy.

The grants are funneled through a program designed to assist with facade and interior improvements within the downtown TIF.

A TIF district works by freezing property tax payments to local governments from within the district at their current levels for up to 23 years. Any additional revenue generated by improvements or new development goes into a special village fund that can be used to pay for infrastructure upgrades and other enhancements within the district.