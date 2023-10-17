Palatine hosting blood drive Thursday at village hall
Updated 10/17/2023 11:02 AM
The Palatine Board of Health is hosting a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, in Community Room B of village hall, 200 E. Wood St.
Donors will receive a coupon for a free pint of frozen custard from Culver's.
The donation takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes, and the entire process from registration to post-donation refreshments takes about an hour. Donors can save time by registering in advance and completing a Fast Track Health History Questionnaire online the day of your donation.
For more information on the donation process or to schedule an appointment, call (877) 258-4825 or visit vitalant.org and use the code ORD0A103. Appointments are encouraged but walk-in donors are welcome.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.