Palatine hosting blood drive Thursday at village hall

The Palatine Board of Health is hosting a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, in Community Room B of village hall, 200 E. Wood St.

Donors will receive a coupon for a free pint of frozen custard from Culver's.

The donation takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes, and the entire process from registration to post-donation refreshments takes about an hour. Donors can save time by registering in advance and completing a Fast Track Health History Questionnaire online the day of your donation.

For more information on the donation process or to schedule an appointment, call (877) 258-4825 or visit vitalant.org and use the code ORD0A103. Appointments are encouraged but walk-in donors are welcome.