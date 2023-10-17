Old McHenry Road in Hawthorn Woods closing for six days

The Lake County Division of Transportation will be closing a stretch of Old McHenry Road in Hawthorn Woods to through traffic for six days starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30.

The closure is necessary to replace a culvert along the road, officials said. The road is scheduled to reopen during the late afternoon on Saturday, Nov. 4.

A detour will use Route 12 to Route 176 to Fairfield Road. Local traffic will have access on Old McHenry from Fairfield Road west to Copperfield Drive and from Route 12 east to Hubbard Lane/North Abbey Glenn Drive.

The work zone will be closed to all traffic.