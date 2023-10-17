Old McHenry Road in Hawthorn Woods closing for six days
Updated 10/17/2023 11:01 AM
The Lake County Division of Transportation will be closing a stretch of Old McHenry Road in Hawthorn Woods to through traffic for six days starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30.
The closure is necessary to replace a culvert along the road, officials said. The road is scheduled to reopen during the late afternoon on Saturday, Nov. 4.
A detour will use Route 12 to Route 176 to Fairfield Road. Local traffic will have access on Old McHenry from Fairfield Road west to Copperfield Drive and from Route 12 east to Hubbard Lane/North Abbey Glenn Drive.
The work zone will be closed to all traffic.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.