Mixology classes at Arlington Heights shop could be allowed under liquor code change

A new business in Arlington Heights would offer mixology classes and let patrons drink there.

But that would require village hall to make an exception to its long-standing liquor code that only gives licenses to establishments that serve food.

On Monday night, village board members said it's something they're open to.

The proposed business, Bitter & Sweet Cocktail Boutique, would technically be considered a packaged liquor store and be eligible for a village Class B or BB liquor license since the store plans to sell ingredients and kits needed to host cocktail parties at home.

But business owner Janine Durbin's desire to also host ticketed classes -- where amateur mixologists could consume their creations -- isn't allowed in Arlington Heights right now.

Village rules call for liquor establishments to have a kitchen with food service and at least 25 seats at tables, among other requirements. At 1,600 square feet at 157 N. Evergreen Ave., Bitter & Sweet might only have light food available -- like a charcuterie board -- during classes, Durbin said.

So the mayor and trustees Monday night agreed to create a new liquor classification in the antiquated code, and drafted a set of associated restrictions.

That includes limiting mixology class attendees to three drinks each, requiring classes to be at least an hour, and that they occur in a semi-private space that is separate from regular shopping spaces

A formal ordinance will come back to the board for approval. Durbin said she hopes to open her store as early as this winter or spring.