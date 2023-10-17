Geneva council OKs zoning amendments to support electric vehicle charging

Geneva City Council members on Monday approved a zoning amendment to clarify where electric vehicle charging stations are permitted and to establish general design and maintenance standards.

The action follows the approval of text amendments recommended by the planning and zoning commission.

City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus invited municipalities to participate in the EV Readiness Program last fall.

The intent was to prepare to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, Dawkins said.

"The city of Geneva was one of the first cohort of communities to receive technical assistance and training in a variety of areas," Dawkins said. "Part of the program requires that communities develop clear permitting for electric vehicle charging infrastructure and to analyze zoning and parking codes to address barriers to electric vehicle infrastructure."

Amendments were needed because the city's zoning ordinance is silent on electric vehicle charging stations -- though it has been interpreted and permitted as an accessory use for both residential and commercial properties, Dawkins said.

First Ward Alderperson Anias Bowring questioned why the zoning for electric charging stations would be part of the regulations for gas fueling stations.

Community Development Director David DeGroot said the definition was to consider it the same as a gasoline station as a permitted or special use.

"We are recommending it as a special use so we have some oversight, and it's not just allowed by right," DeGroot said.

The city requires special use zoning for parking lots, even without electric vehicle charging stations, DeGroot said.

"Gas stations, car washes -- things of that nature," DeGroot said. "So some of those impacts we see are like lighting, traffic volume. Depending on where it's located, it might not be the highest and best use for that commercial property. It might be a prime retail spot that we don't want to surrender to a parking lot."

Bowring said it made more sense to designate electric vehicle recharging under the parking zoning rather than gasoline fueling.

"It rubs me a little bit the wrong way to classify it as a gasoline fueling station because it's not," Bowring said.

DeGroot recommended classifying it as a parking lot as a primary use.

The city council voted 8-0 with two absent to amend the motion and to approve the zoning changes for permitting electric vehicle charging stations.

Zoning amendments are available on the city's website at geneva.il.us.