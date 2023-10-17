Cook County tax bills, payment now available online

Cook County property owners who don't want to wait until their property tax bills arrive in the mail can now view, download and pay their second installment bill for the 2022 tax year online at cookcountytreasurer.com.

Property owners can select the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free" and enter their address or Property Index Number (PIN) to make a payment.

The Cook County Treasurer's Office plans to mail 1.8 million bills to property owners on or about Nov. 1. Second installment taxes are due Dec. 1.

"I encourage people to pay online, which is the quickest and most convenient way to pay," Treasurer Marie Pappas said in a news release Tuesday. "If property owners are unable to pay the full amount at once, they can make a partial payment, or several, until they have paid in full."

"Making partial payments lowers the amount of interest charged on overdue taxes," she added.

The treasurer's office sends two tax bill installments each year: the first installment typically is due in March. In past years, the second installment has been due in August, but bills have been delayed the past two years.

There is no fee to pay online from bank accounts, but there is a 2.1% processing fee for those who pay with a credit card.

Property owners also can print their bill and bring it to any Chase Bank branch location, including those outside Cook County. Taxpayers can also pay their bills at more than 100 community bank locations where they have an account or at the treasurer's office, 118 N. Clark St., Chicago.

While online, property owners also can check whether the county owes them a refund for past overpayments or missed exemptions. Website visitors can also read any of the Pappas Studies, a series of research projects that detail inequities and complexities of the property tax system.