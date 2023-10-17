Civic, religious leaders bury unclaimed remains of 79 Lake County residents

The unclaimed cremated remains of 79 people were laid to rest at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville Monday afternoon in a first-of-its-kind ceremony, which Lake County leaders intend to make a tradition.

Those buried Monday will rest together because their remains went unclaimed by their families or were discovered by members of the public and turned over to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Nearly every element of the service was provided for free by area funeral directors, church leaders and government officials.

The plot of land for this and future burials for the poor was donated by Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Chicago.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office accompanied the funeral procession, which included at least seven hearses from local funeral homes. The urns were divided among four large wood coffins. After the ceremony, those assembled placed donated flowers atop the coffins, which were strapped together and carefully lowered into the ground.

Much about the ceremony was a contrast to traditional funerals. Attendees did not know any of the people being laid to rest.

Coroner Jennifer Banek said she reviewed the information her office had assembled about the 79 people and found it rather usual and unremarkable.

"However, I'd like to assure you that despite not knowing the details of their lives lived, I am certain that they were far from unremarkable," Banek said.

"Taking a moment to memorialize these 79 decedents is important because we believe that taking care of people is more important than the sum of knowing the details of their lives lived."

The Rev. Larry Sullivan, director of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Chicago, led the ceremony.

"As we gather here today, we know that the 79 souls we've placed back into God's care have endured times of difficulties, times of sadness and sorrow," Sullivan said. "We also know for them, winter is over. They now know the fullness of God's peace, the fullness of God's love and the fullness of everlasting life."

Banek said she felt humbled attendees were able to provide the 79 dead with a final resting place. She said it was too early to say when the ceremony would happen again.

It likely would depend on the number of unclaimed remains the office gathered, she said.

The people buried Monday date back to 2016 when the county's procedure for dealing with unclaimed remains changed so better records of the indigent and unclaimed could be kept.

Banek said the ceremony was based on the way Cook County officials lay unclaimed remains to rest. She said she hopes other counties adopt the practice.

"It's important that we take care of all folks regardless of their circumstances," Banek said.