Batavia council OKs video gambling for new bar
Updated 10/17/2023 6:50 PM
The Batavia City Council voted Monday to allow video gambling a new bar in town.
JT's Tavern and Tap, 113 S. Batavia Ave., expects to open in November in the former Full Moon Bar and Grill space.
Aldermen approved the gambling 8-5, with one alderman absent.
At a committee meeting Oct. 10, the request received a 5-5 tie vote, but Mayor Jeff Schielke voted in favor.
The aldermen who voted against it gave several reasons, including concern that video gambling would proliferate in the city.
