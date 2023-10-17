Batavia council OKs video gambling for new bar

The Batavia City Council voted Monday to allow video gambling a new bar in town.

JT's Tavern and Tap, 113 S. Batavia Ave., expects to open in November in the former Full Moon Bar and Grill space.

Aldermen approved the gambling 8-5, with one alderman absent.

At a committee meeting Oct. 10, the request received a 5-5 tie vote, but Mayor Jeff Schielke voted in favor.

The aldermen who voted against it gave several reasons, including concern that video gambling would proliferate in the city.