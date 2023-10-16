'The pain is tremendous': Jews gather in Wheeling to pray for war-torn Israel

About 400 Jews assembled Monday night in Wheeling to pray for Israel during its escalating war with Hamas.

With uniformed police officers standing guard outside the ballroom at the Westin North Shore hotel and police vehicles stationed outside, the gathered also prayed for members of Israel's military, the many people wounded and killed in the conflict and those kidnapped by Hamas militants and their allies.

"We're all here in pain, in shock, in disbelief," Rabbi Sholom Notik said in his opening remarks. "We're heartbroken. The pain is tremendous."

Hundreds of people -- Israelis and people from other nations -- were killed or taken in the initial attack, the Israeli government has said. Hamas and other Palestinian militants hope to trade hostages for Palestinians being held in Israeli prisons.

Israel's counterassault has left thousands dead or wounded, according to Palestinian officials. Israel has urged more than 1 million people to flee Gaza ahead of an expected ground attack.

The conflict, which started Oct. 7, has directly touched the suburbs.

Evanston resident Judith Raanan, 59, and daughter Natalie Raanan, 18, are believed to be among Hamas' captives. The Raanans had been visiting a community near the Gaza border. They had been in Israel since September to celebrate the High Holidays and see relatives and were last known to be safe Oct. 7.

Additionally, Israel Defense Forces reservists from the Chicago area have volunteered to fight in the war. The father of one such soldier spoke at Monday's event, talking of his son's mission and Israel's fight against forces trying to eradicate Jews.

The final speaker, Rabbi Levi Notik, reminded the crowd of other attacks on Jews through the centuries, noting that Jews survived while those antisemitic campaigns are relegated to Wikipedia. Notik also led the audience in singing "Am Yisrael Chai," which means "the people of Israel live."

Monday's event, dubbed "Uniting for Israel," was organized by a Riverwoods synagogue primarily comprised of refugees from Eastern Europe and their families.

• Daily Herald wire services contributed to this report.