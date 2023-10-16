 

More ramp closures on the Kennedy, multiple ones reopen late this month

  • Looking east toward the Chicago skyline at the Kennedy Expressway and Montrose Avenue in August. Work on the inbound lanes should wrap up for the year later this fall.

Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 10/16/2023 1:38 PM

Two new inbound Kennedy Expressway ramps are down for the count this week as a massive rehabilitation continues.

The Milwaukee Avenue ramp to the expressway and the Kennedy ramp to Ogden Avenue closed Monday. Repairs should last two weeks, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

 

The three-year, $150 million project started this spring with work centered on the inbound lanes.

A total of 36 bridges will be fixed between the Edens Expressway and Ohio Street, along with pavement patching. In addition, the gates of the reversible lanes will be upgraded, and Hubbard's Cave will get new lighting and a paint job.

Here's a look at the construction situation this week:

Ramps from the inbound Kennedy to North and Fullerton avenues are closed and expected to reopen in late October.

Ramps from Armitage, Kedzie and Montrose avenues are closed and scheduled to reopen in late October.

Engineers expect to wrap up 2023 construction this fall.

In 2024, IDOT will shut down the reversible lanes to rehabilitate the bridge decks and the Reversible Lane Access Control system.

In 2025, construction will switch to the outbound Kennedy.

