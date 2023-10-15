Woman's body pulled from Fox River in Aurora

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a woman pulled Saturday from the Fox River in Aurora, police said.

According to Aurora police, the 31-year-old woman's body was discovered at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South River Street.

The identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification of family.

Detectives from the Aurora Police Department's Investigations Bureau are investigating, along with the the Kane County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigations division at (630) 256-5500, Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or visit www.p3tips.com/135 to report information anonymously.