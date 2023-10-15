 

Mark Goddard, who starred on 'Lost in Space,' dies at 87

 
By Miriam Di Nunzio
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 10/15/2023 12:52 AM

Mark Goddard, the actor best known for his role as Major Don West on the late 1960s TV sci-fi adventure series "Lost in Space," has died. He was 87.

According to a report Friday on hollywoodreporter.com, Goddard died Tuesday in Hingham, Massachusetts. The cause of death was pulmonary fibrosis, according to his third wife, Evelyn Pezzulich, the report said.

 

"Lost in Space" followed the journey of the futuristic Robinson family, led by parents Maureen (played by June Lockhart) and John (Guy Williams), their daughters Judy (Marta Kristen) and Penny (Angela Cartwright), and the bumbling stowaway Dr. Zachary Smith (Jonathan Harris). Goddard's character Don was the ship's pilot and Dr. Smith's constant adversary.

Goddard's "Lost in Space" co-star Billy Mumy, who portrayed the Robinson's precocious son, Will, took to Facebook on Friday to pay tribute to the actor, writing that the last words they exchanged during a phone call in July were "I love you."

