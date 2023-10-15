Illinois State Police calls for vigilance after fatal hate crime in Plainfield

The Illinois State Police issued a statement Sunday asking the public to remain vigilant against hate crimes and potential terrorism following the stabbing of a mother and child this Saturday. Hanaan Shahin, 32, and her son, Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, both described as Palestinian Americans, were attacked by a 71-year-old Plainfield man due to their Muslim faith.

State police said they are continuing to coordinate statewide law enforcement communications and activity in response to an elevated level of violence threats and hate crimes related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East.

On the statement, Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly said that both law enforcement and community members in Illinois alike must remain alert against terrorism and hate crimes during this time. "If you see something, say something, before it's too late," Kelly said.

Local and federal partners continue to work with state police in efforts to share intelligence and communication, and state police assets are at a heightened state of readiness because of the evolving and volatile situation, the release said. Police are also continuing their outreach to Muslim and Jewish communities in Illinois to support religious leaders impacted by the current threat environment.

Police also said that there is no actionable intelligence about any credible mass threats in Illinois at the time, but the public should remain vigilant and aware, and report any suspicious behavior to their local law enforcement agency or call 911 depending on the level of threat.