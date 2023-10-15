Firefighter injured, 11 displaced after Elgin house fire

An Elgin firefighter suffered minor injuries Saturday night battling fire that left a home on the city's east side uninhabitable and its 11 residents displaced.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out just after 10 p.m. on the second floor of a home in the 400 block of South Liberty Street.

Firefighters arrived about four minutes later and were able to extinguish the fire within 15 minutes, officials said.

No residents were injured, but firefighter was treated at a hospital with a nonlife-threatening injury and later released, according to the Elgin Fire Department.

Damage to the home and contents is estimated at $200,000, officials said.

The Elgin Fire Department Fire Investigation Team is investigating the cause of the fire.