Boy, 8, killed and woman seriously injured in stabbing near Plainfield

An 8-year-old boy is dead and a 32-year-old woman hospitalized with serious wounds after they were stabbed multiple times Saturday at a residence in Plainfield Township, authorities said.

A 71-year-old man described by the Will County Sheriff's Office as a suspect is in custody, but charges have not been filed. A weapon also was recovered at the scene, sheriff's police said.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the residence near the 16200 block of South Lincoln Highway at about 11:38 a.m. Saturday after a 32-year-old woman called 911 saying her landlord was attacking her with a knife.

Deputies found the boy and woman in a bedroom suffering from multiple stab wounds to their chests, torsos and upper extremities, authorities said.

The boy, who had more than a dozen stab wounds, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. The woman is in serious condition at a hospital with more than a dozen stab wounds, sheriff's police said.

The 71-year-old man was located near the driveway of the residence sitting upright with a laceration to his forehead. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and then taken to the Will County Sheriff's Office Public Safety Complex for questioning by detectives, officials said.

The investigation by the sheriff's office is ongoing, but there is no threat to the public, authorities said.