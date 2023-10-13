Public health officials report state's first case of measles since 2019

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced the first case of measles in the state since 2019.

The Cook County Department of Public Health reported a suspected case of measles involving an unvaccinated person to IDPH on Tuesday. State health officials confirmed the case Wednesday.

Health officials determined the patient, who they say was exposed to the disease internationally, would have been infectious between Oct. 5 and 13.

Measles symptoms include: rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Symptoms usually appear seven to 21 days after exposure, officials said, adding anyone who develops symptoms should contact a health care provider by phone or email before going into the office.

People vaccinated as children typically face a lower risk of contracting measles. Unvaccinated people face the highest risk, health officials said. Of most concern are people who have not been vaccinated, they said.

"This first reported case of measles in Illinois since 2019 is a reminder that this disease can be prevented with up-to-date vaccination," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "Two doses of measles vaccine are 97% effective in preventing measles.

Vohra urged everyone to make sure they and their family members are up-to-date on the measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations.

Serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain) can result from measles, which is spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People also can get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.