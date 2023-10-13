How Kane County is helping the public track cashless bail

Kane County court officials have launched this online dashboard to let the public know how they're implementing the new pretrial release rules called for under the state's SAFE-T Act. Courtesy of Kane County Circuit Court

Illinois is almost a month into its new pretrial release, i.e. cashless bail, system - and the Kane County Circuit Court is crunching the data and putting it out for all to see.

The circuit court this month debuted a daily updated dashboard, showing how many cases police departments have sent to first-appearance court, the charges involved, how many petitions for pretrial detention prosecutors have filed, and whether those petitions were granted or denied.

"The goal of the dashboard is to push out to the public real-time information collected on defendants, cases, and court orders to show how the moving parts related to the SAFE-T Act are working here in Kane County," Chief Judge Clint Hull said.

Under the SAFE-T Act, criminal defendants no longer have to put up money to go free while awaiting trial. Instead, a judge will decide -- if prosecutors ask for it -- whether a person should stay in jail or be released while a case is pending.

Since the change began on Sept. 18, 151 cases had appeared in first-appearance court (formerly known as bond court), as of Wednesday afternoon. Aurora and Elgin, the two biggest cities in Kane County, filed the most.

The most frequent charge was domestic battery, with 32 cases. There were 35 Class 2 felonies and 71 misdemeanors. No murder cases have appeared, and there have been just two Class X felonies, which are the most serious cases other than first-degree murder.

Kane prosecutors have filed 41 petitions to detain, including 17 on domestic violence cases and three DUIs. Judges sided with prosecutors on just 13 of them.

Hull said the judges and others working in the criminal justice system agreed that transparency is essential when it comes to how they're implementing changes brought about by the SAFE-T Act.

"We worked together to prioritize what data we thought would be the most helpful to have and also to develop a format that was easy to read and understand," he added. "Our county (Information Technology) Department listened and then worked hard to develop the dashboard."

If you want to see for yourself, visit kanecourt.org/Safe-T-Act.

Don't haunt this old hotel

What could be more Halloween-y than exploring an abandoned hotel with dark hallways, cobwebs and ghosts of occupants past?

But Bloomingdale police are warning people to stay out of Prairie Lakes, the former Indian Lakes Resort.

For one thing, it is NOT abandoned. Construction work is being done throughout the hotel, the department says. And going inside for a look is trespassing.

People - mainly kids and young adults - have been going in and damaging windows, walls and doors, police say. They think it is linked to the "urban exploring" trend, fueled by social media.

Police suggest parents talk to their children about this. Parents can be held liable for the damage their minor children cause, police note.

Cameras have been installed, and police intend to prosecute trespassers. They even came up with a hashtag, #ifyouenterthisbuildingwewillarrestyou.

Cook County vs the world

Physically, they may have still been locked behind steel doors with no ability to leave. But mentally, some inmates of the Cook County jail traveled the globe this week, taking on their peers in the world's largest international chess competition for detainees.

Starting Wednesday, 116 teams from prisons and jails in 50 countries competed in the three-day virtual chess competition hosted by Cook County.

Facilitated through the International Chess Federation, the tourney is an outgrowth of the Chess for Freedom program that began at the jail in 2012. Since then, more than 1,300 people in custody have participated in the program. To be eligible, participants must demonstrate good behavior during their time in custody.

Officials say programs like Chess for Freedom give participants a motive to learn, create positive routines and build teams, as well as reduce problems in the jail and make them safer places.

"It's encouraging to witness the growth of this program and the impact it has had on detainees around the world," Sheriff Thomas J. Dart said in a statement about this week's tournament.

DuPage prosecutor honored

Oak Brook-area business leaders like the approach DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin has taken on prosecuting retail crime.

The Greater Oak Brook Chamber of Commerce gave him the Denny Hiffman Inspiring Leader Award on Tuesday for his "aggressive protection of area retailers and shoppers from organized retail theft and violent criminals," according to a news release from Berlin's office. They also appreciate his efforts to amend the SAFE-T Act.

"I am truly honored to accept this award on behalf of my entire office," Berlin said. "The Oak Brook area is a major economic engine not only for DuPage County, but for the entire state of Illinois. To keep that engine running smoothly, it is my job as state's attorney to ensure the safety of our business establishments and their employees as well as all those who visit and do business in the Oak Brook area."

The new guy

The Buffalo Grove Police Department has a new member. But instead of a gun and a badge, this new guy comes equipped with a furry scruff and a friendly demeanor.

Grady, a 4-year-old American Labradoodle, recently came aboard as the department's therapy dog. He'll appear at public events, schools and other outreach initiatives to help build positive connections between police and the community.

He'll also offer comfort to officers as they carry out their often-stressful duties.

Grady is owned by his handler, Deputy Police Chief Brian Spolar. Both are graduates of the SOUL Harbour Ranch Animal Therapy Training Program and currently serve as a volunteer therapy dog team for the nonprofit organization. They're also a registered therapy dog team through Pet Partners, where they are tested and re-certified every two years.

Farewell and hello

North Aurora Deputy Chief Scott Buziecki retired Monday after 27 years on the job.

But he already has a new gig. He will become director of Kane County's Office of Emergency Management.

• Do you have a tip or a comment? Email us at copsandcrime@dailyherald.com.