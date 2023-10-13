Hoffman Estates man charged in fatal crash

A Hoffman Estates man who police say was high when he fatally struck a pedestrian in Buffalo Grove with a pickup truck earlier this year has been charged with felony aggravated DUI, authorities said Friday.

The charges come about six months after 81-year-old Alex Gorn of Buffalo Grove was killed.

Shalmil Naftaliev, 33, of the 3900 block of Whispering Trail in Hoffman Estates, surrendered to police Oct. 4.

Gorn was killed April 8 on Buffalo Grove Road north of Golf View Terrace. He died afer being taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

Naftaliev wasn't injured, police said.

Naftaliev was released after an Oct. 5 court hearing, police said. He is scheduled to appear in the Rolling Meadows branch of Cook County Circuit Court Nov. 3.

The case was investigated by Buffalo Grove police with help from the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.