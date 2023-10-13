Des Plaines setting aside $11 million in 2024 budget to finish police station expansion

More than $11 million is included in Des Plaines' proposed 2024 budget to wrap up the multi-year expansion of the city's police station.

As are millions of dollars to replace old water mains and lead service pipes and to improve flood prevention efforts in town over the next fiscal year, which begins Jan. 1 in Des Plaines.

The proposed $194.1 million spending plan is about $20.1 million greater than the current fiscal year's $174 million total, an increase of more than 11%. City officials attributed the jump to increased spending on capital improvements and infrastructure projects.

The police station's expansion definitely is the standout. The project incudes a two-story addition on the west side of the Miner Street building.

New jail cells, an area for patrol officers, a roll call room and other amenities are part of the roughly $13.7 million project, which began earlier this year. The project was authorized in 2020 but was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it's far from the only big-ticket project in the proposed budget.

Officials are setting aside about $9.1 million to replace water mains and lead water pipes on several streets in town. New pipes will be installed under stretches of Ambleside Road, Ashland Avenue, Berry Lane, Chestnut Street, Howard Avenue and Marshall Drive, documents show.

The proposed budget includes $3 million for stormwater drainage improvements in the Craig Manor subdivision, in the 7th Ward on the city's east side not far from the flood-prone Des Plaines River.

The proposed project will include construction of an underground stormwater storage vault at Craig Manor Park and installation of a relief sewer on Madelyn Drive, officials said.

City officials expect to collect about $152.8 million in property taxes, fees and other revenue in 2024. That's up more than $17 million from the current year's $135.6 million estimate, or an increase of nearly 13%. Revenues are increasing primarily because the city should get more cash from the state in 2024, officials said.

The city council will discuss the proposed budget at 6 p.m. Wednesday at city hall, 1420 Miner St. Another public discussion could be held there at 6 p.m. Oct. 26, if needed. The meetings will be broadcast on local cable TV and air live at desplaines.org.

The city council is expected to approve the budget Dec. 4. The proposed budget document can be found online at desplaines.org/budget.