Arlington Heights woman accused of setting fire to own apartment

A 51-year-old Arlington Heights woman was in custody Friday on an arson charge in connection with a fire in her first-floor apartment in the 300 block of East Seegers Road.

Paula Cristina Sanchez was charged with aggravated arson, a class X felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison upon conviction. Probation is not an option.

Arlington Heights firefighters responded to a report of a fire inside a multi-unit apartment complex about 4 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

Police officers and firefighters arrived to find billowing smoke and flames from a fire that appeared to originate from the first-floor unit, according to police.

Firefighters evacuated building residents without any reported injuries, police said.

However, three units were rendered uninhabitable.

Mount Prospect, Elk Grove Village, Rolling Meadows, Palatine and Schaumburg fire departments assisted in battling the blaze, police said.

Police said Sanchez was outside the apartment when authorities arrived. A fire department investigation determined she intentionally started the fire, which originated inside her apartment, officials said.

Sanchez next appears in a Rolling Meadows courtroom Nov. 6.