Semi-truck strikes bridge, leads to three-vehicle crash near Libertyville

A semi-truck hauling a steel tank struck the bottom of a bridge for Metra trains on Route 45 near Libertyville, leading to a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Investigators believe the truck, which was traveling northbound on Route 45, may have struck a curb which caused it to raise up and strike the bridge, a spokesman for the Lake County Sheriff's Office said. The truck was 13-feet 6-inches high and the bottom of the bridge stands at 13 feet-11 inches, officials said.

The crash brought the truck to a halt and it subsequently was struck by two vehicles, a Chevy SUV and a Subaru hatchback.

No one was injured in the crash, authorities said.

The truck was extracted from beneath the bridge and inspected, officials said. The investigation is ongoing.