Report: Secret Service agents on scene of investigation at suburban home
Updated 10/12/2023 12:53 PM
Secret Service agents were on the scene of an investigation at Glen Ellyn home Thursday morning, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.
The area around Western Avenue and Geneva Street was closed due to police activity, authorities said.
There is no danger to the public, authorities said.
Agents could been seen entering the home and a U-HAUL truck was pulled up the garage, ABC 7 is reporting.
