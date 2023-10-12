One hurt when kiln explodes at Lincolnshire business

One person suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when a kiln exploded and started a fire inside a Lincolnshire medical device manufacturer.

The blaze was reported about 9:10 a.m. at Flexan, 500 Bond St., according to the Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District.

Employees tried to use extinguishers to control the blaze until firefighters arrived.

Damage was limited to one room in the building. The injured worker didn't need to be hospitalized.

Crews from the Buffalo Grove, Long Grove, Elk Grove and Deerfield fire departments assisted on the scene.

The fire was under investigation Thursday afternoon.