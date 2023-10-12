Des Plaines launches citywide art exhibition featuring pieces made from recycled plastic

This sculpture, "Flower Stand," is on display at 249 Warrington Road in Des Plaines. It's part of the city's "Late Blooms" exhibition. Courtesy of Des Plaines Art Guild

Dozens of sculptures created this summer as a Des Plaines Art Guild project now are on display throughout the city.

The "Late Blooms Des Plaines" effort turned used plastic bottles into flowers, insects and other objects. Local residents crafted the pieces in workshops hosted by the art guild at the Des Plaines Public Library, the Frisbie Senior Center, the Des Plaines History Center and other venues.

"One particular work was done by a whole group of neighbors ... and finished at their block party," art guild Co-President Rhonda Popko said.

Nearly 100 pieces are part of the exhibition. Pieces can be found at businesses and local institutions including: the Frisbie Senior Center, 52 E. Northwest Highway; the Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave.; Charcoal Delights, 1090 Oakton St.; and Don's Dock Seafood Market, 1220 E. Northwest Highway.

More are at parks, gateway intersections and homes. There's even an arrangement of blooms in Mayor Andrew Goczkowski's office at city hall, 1420 Miner St.

Goczkowski hopes the exhibition leads to more public art projects in Des Plaines.

"Public art is a great opportunity to build community," he said. "(People are) putting their creativitty into something for the public good."

One especially noteworthy piece is "Flo's House," a bird made from bottles in a cage with plastic blooms at the bottom. The first person to find "Flo's House" and email its location and a photo to dpartguild@gmail.com will win some acrylic paints.

The exhibition culminates Dec. 3 with a sale at the Des Plaines History Center, 781 Pearson St. It will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the history center.

The project was designed to bring attention to the amount of plastic people use and waste.

"I hope people will think twice about what they do with plastic refuse," Popko said.

Funding for the paint and tools needed to make the pieces came from Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.

The exhibition coincides with an international public art event called the Terrain Biennial that runs through Nov. 15.