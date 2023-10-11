 

Two men hospitalized after stabbing in Hoffman Estates

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/11/2023 11:11 AM

Hoffman Estates police are investigating a domestic altercation Tuesday night that left two male family members hospitalized with stab wounds and lacerations.

Police said officers called to an apartment on the 1800 block of Bonnie Lane at 8:31 p.m. Tuesday found a 57-year-old man with stab wounds to his abdomen, arm and leg, and a 27-year-old man unconscious with lacerations on his hands and bruising and swelling on his face.

 

The older man was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he underwent surgery and is now considered stable, police said.

The 27-year-old also was transported to Lutheran General, where he was being treated in an intensive care unit, according to police.

Police described the altercation as an isolated domestic incident and said there is no threat to the community.

No charges have been filed at this time, police said.

