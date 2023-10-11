New Batavia bar asks for video gambling license

The new JT's Tavern and Tap in Batavia - set to open in early November - has asked for a video gambling license.

But at least five aldermen oppose the idea.

Aldermen Tony Malay, Dustin Pieper, Mark Uher, Leah Leman and Dan Chanzit voted "no" when the request was presented Tuesday during a committee of the whole meeting.

Five other aldermen voted "yes," and four were absent. Mayor Jeff Schielke voted "yes," meaning the resolution will go to the city council with a positive recommendation.

The new bar will be at 113 S. Batavia Ave. (Route 31) in the former location of the Full Moon Bar and Grill.

JT's have been remodeling the space for much of the year. They were granted a liquor license in February.

The Full Moon had a video gambling license.

Aldermen who opposed the video gambling license for JT's said they have a problem with the new owners and like what they are doing. Two said they are concerned about the proliferation of video gambling in Batavia.

Alderman Mark Uher also disputed the claim that bars and restaurants need revenue from video gambling machines to survive. If they do, the gambling machines are a crutch, he said.

"There are bars and restaurants all across this country that don't have the supplemental income of gaming," Uher said, "... They run their businesses, and they make it through with their businesses."

But Alderman Chris Solfa, who voted in favor, said it was "absolutely ridiculous to vote against this… they just invested a ton of money in a place that was a dump."

Bob Truex, co-owner of JT's, said that if they had known a license was unavailable, they might not have bought this space and instead gone for something larger. JT's will have seating for about 30 people at the bar and a handful of tables.

The menu will include burgers and chicken wings. Co-owner Jeremy Truex, Bob's son, said their other two bars, in Lombard and Carol Stream, are known for their wings. He said the renovations included refurbishing the 1950s-era back bar and that the bar will have a Prohibition-era feel.

Schielke said the Full Moon had been "kind of a spot on our back" for the 42 years he has been mayor. "We've had murders come out of there. We have had all kinds of crazy stuff," Schielke said. But he said he is impressed by the renovations and JT's plans.