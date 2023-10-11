'It's a much clearer, prettier area': Libertyville High student-led Butler Lake shoreline restoration nears completion

The last plantings of the season along the south shoreline of Butler Lake in Libertyville came with common sense advice to ensure root balls made good contact with their new surroundings -- gentle but firm.

"You have to tuck it in like it's a toddler you're babysitting and don't want to get out of bed," Jennifer Kahn, a science teacher at Libertyville High School explained to seniors who came on a day off to plant native shrubs, grasses, sedges, and flowering plants.

About 900 of 1,300 plants were installed Tuesday morning leaving one last session to complete the reclamation of about 550 feet of shoreline adjoining a walking path and practice football field at the school.

Since spring, students in Advanced Placement biology and outdoor education classes, two environmental clubs, parent volunteers and other helpers at various times have been working on the project which has practical as well as classroom applications.

"It's erosion prevention, it's creating habitat for wildlife, and also the aesthetics," Kahn said. "Informing our community about native plants (also) is a huge aspect. Now, they are all part owners in this project."

A nearby 330-foot stretch also was restored. Altogether, buckthorn and other invasives were cleared and replaced with an estimated 8,000 native plants.

Tuesday's batch included about 80 different plant species. Kahn described them as "straight natives" rather than common cultivars, which are selected and bred for certain landscape features.

ECOS Club member Sam Powell, who has volunteered at the site a few times, was among about 15 seniors who helped plant Tuesday.

"It's so much better," he said "You almost couldn't see the lake at all. It's a much clearer, prettier area."

Besides being an Institute Day for students and teachers it also was a day of service for parents and volunteers.

Donna Griffin, a member of Parent Cats parent-teacher organization, planted a deep-rooted shrub called a button bush down the embankment near the water. Three to five feet of shoreline has been lost to erosion in spots and these types of shrubs keep soil in place.

"The thing I like most is the kids actually are aware and interested in protecting this property," Griffin said.

The school-community partnership was funded with $25,000 in various grants.

Libertyville High Principal Tom Koulentes said the project teaches teamwork and collaboration as an example of "problem-based learning" regarding environmental and other issues.

"We need to demonstrate we can do things in our own backyards," he said. "I have found kids here to be very interested in social issues and environmental issues and want to make an impact."

Aside from weeding and spot treatments, the area should be established and maintenance free in three years. Two informational signs are planned.