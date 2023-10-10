Woman who killed Algonquin couple pleads guilty but mentally ill

A woman whose mental state has been in question has pleaded guilty but mentally ill in the stabbing deaths of an Algonquin couple in 2020.

Arin M. Fox, 42, of Algonquin, who is in custody at the McHenry County jail, faces 40 to 60 years in prison when she's due to be sentenced in December. She entered the plea on Friday for killing her then-boyfriend's parents, according to McHenry County court documents.

Fox pleaded guilty to one count of murder, records show; in exchange, three additional counts of murder were dismissed, as were charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated battery and domestic battery in the deaths of Noreen S. Gilard, 69, and Leonard J. Gilard, 73.

Authorities allege Fox stabbed the couple sometime Nov. 6 or 7, 2020, then took off in their Buick to Douglas County, Colorado, where she was arrested Nov. 8.

Fox was extradited about three months later to McHenry County.

In a stipulation on file signed by Fox, Assistant Public Defender Kyle Kunz and Assistant State's Attorney Ashley Romito, all parties agreed that Fox had been previously diagnosed by three doctors with bipolar disorder, schizoaffective disorder and schizophrenia.

The document also states that Dr. Robert Meyer, a clinical psychologist with The Mathers Clinic, found that Fox "meets the criteria for a plea of guilty but mentally ill."

In a legal context, guilty but mentally ill means a defendant has mental illness but still understands the difference between right and wrong, and could receive mental health treatment as part of his or sentence. The plea variation arose as a response to defendants who are found not guilty by reason of insanity.