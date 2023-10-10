Villa Park man accused of stalking Pritzker, throwing rocks at his home in city

A Villa Park man has been charged with vandalizing Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Gold Coast home Monday morning and leaving letters at the residence in August.

Adam A. Dabash, 38, faces two counts of stalking and one count of criminal damage to property, Illinois State Police announced Tuesday.

State troopers on the governor's security team and Chicago police responded to a reported disturbance at the residence about 9:40 a.m. Monday.

Dabash had thrown rocks at the windows of the home, breaking three of them, according to police. The governor and first lady were both home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Authorities later located Dabash on Chicago police cameras, and he was arrested without incident.

Dabash will remain at the Chicago Police Department's Near North District lockup until his pretrial conditions have been set, according to state police.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.