Ohio man charged with indecent solicitation of child in Lake County

An Ohio man is in custody after he drove from his home to meet who he thought was a child, to engage in a sexual relationship.

On Monday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Group in collaboration with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service concluded its investigation resulting in the man's arrest on various felony charges, including indecent solicitation of a child.

Zachary S. Clemens, 38, of Dublin, Ohio, was communicating online with an undercover detective posing as a girl under 14 years for the past several weeks, officials said.

During the conversations, Clemens sent nude photos of himself to whom he believed was the young child, officials said.

On Monday, Clemens drove more than 300 miles to Lake County to meet the "girl" for a sexual encounter, officials said.

When Clemens arrived, he was met by detectives with the Special Investigations Group.

Clemens was detained and taken to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Detectives discovered he had a small amount of cocaine on him.

He is charged with attempt aggravated criminal sexual abuse, indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a minor, grooming, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.

"We have zero tolerance for those preying on our most vulnerable and will exhaust all efforts to identify and arrest those who try," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said.

Clemens is being held at the Lake County Jail pending "First Appearance Court" this morning.