 

Man charged in 1972 murder of Naperville teen must remain in jail before trial, judge rules

Updated 10/10/2023 1:44 PM

A Minnesota man charged with the 1972 murder of a Naperville teen will remain in jail after a Will County judge denied a defense motion for pretrial release.

Barry Whelpley, 78, was arrested in 2021 on charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault and first-degree murder in the death of then-15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson. At the time of his arrest, his bail was set at $10 million and he has remained in the Will County Adult Detention Center since.

 

Defense attorney Terry Ekl Tuesday argued that under the state's pre-trial fairness rules under the SAFE-T Act Whelpley's bail should be vacated and he should be released on electronic home monitoring.

Will County Judge Dave Carlson, however, sided with prosecutors and denied Ekl's motion. Ekl expects Whelpley will appeal the ruling.

