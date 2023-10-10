Apartment building fire in Elgin displaces two families, kills cat.
Updated 10/10/2023 10:18 AM
Two families were displaced and a cat died in an apartment building fire Monday evening in Elgin.
The Elgin Fire Department said in a news release that firefighters were called at 7:13 p.m. to the 600 block of Villa Street for a fire in the basement of an apartment building.
Firefighters found smoke coming from the basement and heavy smoke throughout the two-story building. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of crews arriving on the scene.
No people were injured, and one dog was rescued from the building.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation. The fire caused more than $200,000 in damage, according to estimates.
