Deerfield graduate's family fears she has been taken hostage

A recent Deerfield High School graduate who was visiting family in Israel has been reported missing, and her family fears she has been taken as a hostage by Hamas.

Natalie Raanan graduated from Deerfield High this spring, Principal Kathryn Anderson said in an email to families Monday night.

"Unfortunately, we have no additional information at this time. We keep Natalie and her family in our hearts, along with all the innocent lives lost, wounded and impacted by the terrorist attack," Anderson wrote.

"Sadly, we know that many students and families have been impacted by the tragic events in Israel. We come together as a school community to support each other during this difficult time."

The school has counseling services available.

"If a student is in crisis or needs immediate support during the school day, that student should visit the counseling center. If the school counselor is not available, we will make sure the student meets with a school mental health professional," Anderson wrote. "If your student contacts you during the school day and reports they are struggling emotionally, please encourage them to go directly to the counseling center."

Parents can call the school's general counseling line at (224) 632-3040.