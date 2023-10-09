Deerfield graduate's family fears she and her mother have been taken hostage

A recent Deerfield High School graduate and her mother, who were visiting family in Israel, have been reported missing, and relatives fear they have been taken hostage by Hamas.

Natalie Raanan, 18, graduated from Deerfield High this spring, Principal Kathryn Anderson said in an email to families Monday night.

"We keep Natalie and her family in our hearts, along with all the innocent lives lost, wounded and impacted by the terrorist attack," Anderson wrote.

"Sadly, we know that many students and families have been impacted by the tragic events in Israel. We come together as a school community to support each other during this difficult time."

Natalie and her mother, Judith, 59, have not been heard from since around noon Saturday, the day Hamas launched its offensive, according to family. The Evanston residents were last in Nahal Oz, a kibbutz about 1.5 miles from the Gaza border that was attacked by militants.

Natalie and Judith Raanan landed in Israel in early September to celebrate the High Holidays and visit relatives, family said. The relatives added that they want the United States government to do everything in its power to secure their release.

Judith Raanan was a member of Chabad of Evanston, which posted a message on Facebook Sunday asking the community to pray for her and her daughter.

Chabad Co-director of Community Outreach Rabbi Meir Hecht said Judith Raanan has been a faithful congregant for a decade.

"She's an exceedingly warm, kind, giving, generous woman," Hecht said. "She was always involved in helping people and being there to show support whenever someone needed a shoulder to lean on. She's a really kind woman."

The synagogue hosted a prayer vigil Monday night in Skokie for the people of Israel. Hecht said that about 1,000 people attended.

"We all have people who we know and friends of friends who are in Israel in places that have been attacked by Hamas, and the pain is just unbelievable," Hecht said, adding that small gestures from friends and loved ones can help show solidarity with the community.

"One thing we can do is pick up a phone and call any Israeli who we know and tell them we are there to support Israeli people," Hecht said.

Deerfield High School has counseling services available to students.

"If a student is in crisis or needs immediate support during the school day, that student should visit the counseling center. If the school counselor is not available, we will make sure the student meets with a school mental health professional," Anderson wrote. "If your student contacts you during the school day and reports they are struggling emotionally, please encourage them to go directly to the counseling center."

Parents can call the school's general counseling line at (224) 632-3040.

The Chicago Sun-Times contributed to this report.