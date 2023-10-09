A bounty on buckthorn: Lake Zurich-based group offers cash for removal of invasive trees

The Lake County Forest Preserve District, which owns more than 31,000 acres of natural land, has cleared buckthorn from more than 3,679 acres in 25 preserves countywide since 2014. Courtesy of the Lake County Forest Preserves

A Lake Zurich-based volunteer group launched a buckthorn bounty program to give local homeowners incentives to eliminate the invasive buckthorn tree.

Despite the efforts of municipalities and environmental groups, buckthorn trees have flourished across the suburbs and particularly in Lake County, where forest preserve officials estimate it accounts for 52.2% of all trees.

Ancient Oaks Foundation is offering $2 each for small blackthorn trees and $5 each for larger blackthorn trees that qualifying Ela Township residents remove from their properties.

"Our approach in the past has been just encouraging and educating people on the deleterious effects it has on their property," said Judi Thode, foundation president. "But it's hard to get people to do it because it's a hard job to do yourself and could be expensive if you hired someone."

Thode said the idea for the bounty program came after the group received donations from local businesses.

"We know of no other program like this," Thode said. "We've looked everywhere and haven't seen anything like this."

As part of the program, a member of Ancient Oaks may visit the private property to identify each buckthorn tree and mark it for removal. The maximum amount Ancient Oaks will pay to one homeowner is $150.

"Nature doesn't say, 'Oh, I'll just stay on private property,'" Thode said. "They will spread all over, so even a couple neighbors taking out their buckthorn has a big effect."

The most damaging buckthorns are the seed-bearing females, Thode said.

A bird might pick up a buckthorn seed and dispose of it as far as a half-mile away.

But as long as buckthorn trees are allowed to thrive, they will keep defying eradication efforts.

Ela Township residents can learn more about the bounty program online at ancientoaksfoundation.org/buckthornbounty .