Round Lake Beach man found covered in blood after beating woman, police say

A Round Lake Beach man is charged with beating a woman he lived with after he was found in bushes covered in blood in the Round Lake area Saturday morning, the Lake County sheriff's office said.

Sanjuan Reyes, 36, of the 900 block of Bugle Court in Round Lake Beach, is accused of battering a family member as well as striking a police dog and resisting arrest, Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said in a press release.

Early Saturday morning, Reyes drove to a relative's home in Joliet covered in blood and intoxicated, Covelli said. His family, concerned about the well-being of the family member who lived with Reyes, notified Joliet police, who contacted Round Lake Beach police.

Round Lake Beach police requested assistance from a Lake County sheriff's office canine team to search for the man. After not finding him at his home, police learned that he could be in the area of Route 83 and Rollins Road. Police found Reyes' vehicle in a parking lot and spotted a significant amount of blood inside it, Covelli said.

Police dog Dax tracked Reyes for about a half mile and found him in a line of bushes, Covelli said. When he resisted arrest, Dax bit Reyes, who then struck back at the dog, Covelli said.

Police determined that in Waukegan, Reyes had beaten the family member he lived with, a 39-year-old woman, Covelli said. She sustained several injuries, including broken bones, and was taken to a hospital. The release did not give her condition.

Reyes is being charged with two counts of domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery, and aggravated battery. He was also charged with striking a police animal and resisting arrest.

Dax is uninjured.

Reyes appeared in court Sunday, and a Lake County judge ordered him held for a detention hearing.