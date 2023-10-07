 

Suburban Skyview: A quietly busy moment on a humid night in Bartlett

      A crescent moon hangs above a boys soccer game being played under the stadium lights on a warm September night at Bartlett High School. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
John Starks
 
 
Updated 10/7/2023 5:15 PM

It was a sticky September night with a warm crescent moon quietly hanging in the southwest sky as I photographed a boys soccer game at Bartlett High School.

The air was thick and heavy with humidity, partly because the athletic stadium is bordered on two sides by bodies of water and plenty of vegetation.

 

Mosquitoes were feasting on my arms.

Looking over my shoulder while walking to my car at halftime, I saw the heavy air illuminated by stadium lights.

Quickly launching my DJI Mavic Mini III drone, I was happy to see all the different sources of light and the road mimicking the shape and color of the moon.

The stadium's reflection in a pond and three women walking together as a car approaches round out the many elements of this photo.

There is a lot to see in this moment, taken from an elevation of about 50 feet.

