Sheriff: Elk Grove Village man charged in trafficking case

An Elk Grove Village man is accused of forcing a woman to perform sex acts for money, officials said Saturday.

Carlos Cooks, 53, has been charged with one count of involuntary servitude, two counts of trafficking in persons, and one count of promoting prostitution, all felonies, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's vice unit started an investigation in January after receiving a tip about possible trafficking. Investigators discovered a woman was being advertised online for sexual services in exchange for money. Cooks would set prices, arrange dates, rent hotel rooms in Palatine and control the money made, officials said.

If the woman didn't cooperate, Cooks would beat her and threaten her with a gun, officials said.

Cooks was taken into custody Friday and was scheduled for a hearing Saturday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago.

The woman has been referred to Victim Support Services, a survivor-led unit within the sheriff's office that works with people involved in trafficking and domestic violence situations to provide resources and support they need to move forward with their lives.